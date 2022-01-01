Williamsburg - South Side American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Williamsburg - South Side
More about Sunday in Brooklyn
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Sunday in Brooklyn
348 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
Chicken Breast, Hot Honey, Shredded Cabbage, B&B Pickles, Kewpie Mayo, “Big Marties” Sesame Bun
|Green Salad
|$16.00
Fancy Ranch, Fresh Herbs, Toasted Almonds, Pine Nuts
|Sunday Pancakes - Double
|$19.00
A Double Stack of our Sunday Pancakes with Maple Hazelnut Praline and a pat of Brown Butter
More about Two Hands - Williamsburg
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Two Hands - Williamsburg
262 Kent Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Açaí Bowl
|$13.00
frozen acai topped with granola, toasted pepitas, coconut, bee pollen & seasonal fruit
|Brassicas Bowl
|$15.50
charred broccolini, brussels sprouts, kale, hummus, soft poached egg, avocado, pickled shallots, buzz chili & seeds [gf]
|BLAT
|$13.50
bacon, arugula, avocado and tomato with spicy aioli and spicy relish on sourdough
More about Gertie
BAGELS • FRENCH FRIES
Gertie
58 Marcy Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|BAGEL + SCHMEAR
|$5.00
choose your own bagel adventure! choose the variety of bagel, cream cheese, fish + pickles.
(bagels are limited, substitutions will be made based on quantities. Please msg in 2nd choice).
|GREEK-ISH SALAD
|$14.00
Arugula, Broccoli, Feta, Marinated Cucumbers + Olives with Charred Lemon Vinaigrette
|TURKEY PASTRAMI CLUB
|$15.00
House Smoked Turkey, Heritage Bacon, Jalapeño Cream Cheese, Lettuce + Pickled Peppers on House Caraway Rye Sourdough
More about Freehold - Brooklyn
PIZZA • GRILL
Freehold - Brooklyn
45 S 3rd St, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Arugula Salad
|$11.00
arugula, shaved Parmigiano Reggiano, EVOO, lemon v gf
|Ricotta Pie
|$21.00
Lemon Ricotta, Mozzarella, Parmigiano Reggiano, Garlic Confit, Basil Oil (v)
|Cheesin'
|$19.00
Mozzarella, Parmigiano Reggiano, Jersey Fresh Tomato Sauce (v)