Williamsburg - South Side bars & lounges you'll love

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Sunday in Brooklyn
348 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn
Popular items
Chicken Sandwich
$18.00
Chicken Breast, Hot Honey, Shredded Cabbage, B&B Pickles, Kewpie Mayo, “Big Marties” Sesame Bun
Green Salad
$16.00
Fancy Ranch, Fresh Herbs, Toasted Almonds, Pine Nuts
Sunday Pancakes - Double
$19.00
A Double Stack of our Sunday Pancakes with Maple Hazelnut Praline and a pat of Brown Butter
CLOSED
130 Grand Street, Brooklyn
Popular items
Tomato Pie
$22.00
Upside down tomato pie. Mozz and two cheese on the bottom. Hand crushed tomato sauce, oregano, chili flake, parm.
Add fresh mozz, anchovies, or fresh arugula as you like!
El Jordi
$27.00
Spicy Pork Sobrasada, Goat Cheese, Mozz, Tomato sauce, Dani's Hot Honey™️ No Ketchup.
The Big Sam
$28.00
Housemade Sauce, Pepperoni, Spicy Sopressata, Fresh Mozz, Two Cheese
BAGELS • FRENCH FRIES
Gertie
58 Marcy Ave, Brooklyn
Popular items
BAGEL + SCHMEAR
$5.00
choose your own bagel adventure! choose the variety of bagel, cream cheese, fish + pickles.
(bagels are limited, substitutions will be made based on quantities. Please msg in 2nd choice).
GREEK-ISH SALAD
$14.00
Arugula, Broccoli, Feta, Marinated Cucumbers + Olives with Charred Lemon Vinaigrette
TURKEY PASTRAMI CLUB
$15.00
House Smoked Turkey, Heritage Bacon, Jalapeño Cream Cheese, Lettuce + Pickled Peppers on House Caraway Rye Sourdough
PIZZA • GRILL
Freehold - Brooklyn
45 S 3rd St, Brooklyn
Popular items
Arugula Salad
$11.00
arugula, shaved Parmigiano Reggiano, EVOO, lemon v gf
Ricotta Pie
$21.00
Lemon Ricotta, Mozzarella, Parmigiano Reggiano, Garlic Confit, Basil Oil (v)
Cheesin'
$19.00
Mozzarella, Parmigiano Reggiano, Jersey Fresh Tomato Sauce (v)