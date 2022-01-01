Williamsburg - South Side bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Williamsburg - South Side restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Williamsburg - South Side

Sunday in Brooklyn image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Sunday in Brooklyn

348 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (15247 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Chicken Breast, Hot Honey, Shredded Cabbage, B&B Pickles, Kewpie Mayo, “Big Marties” Sesame Bun
Green Salad$16.00
Fancy Ranch, Fresh Herbs, Toasted Almonds, Pine Nuts
Sunday Pancakes - Double$19.00
A Double Stack of our Sunday Pancakes with Maple Hazelnut Praline and a pat of Brown Butter
More about Sunday in Brooklyn
Corner Pizza Williamsburg image

 

CLOSED

130 Grand Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tomato Pie$22.00
Upside down tomato pie. Mozz and two cheese on the bottom. Hand crushed tomato sauce, oregano, chili flake, parm.
Add fresh mozz, anchovies, or fresh arugula as you like!
El Jordi$27.00
Spicy Pork Sobrasada, Goat Cheese, Mozz, Tomato sauce, Dani's Hot Honey™️ No Ketchup.
The Big Sam$28.00
Housemade Sauce, Pepperoni, Spicy Sopressata, Fresh Mozz, Two Cheese
More about CLOSED
Gertie image

BAGELS • FRENCH FRIES

Gertie

58 Marcy Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (863 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
BAGEL + SCHMEAR$5.00
choose your own bagel adventure! choose the variety of bagel, cream cheese, fish + pickles.
(bagels are limited, substitutions will be made based on quantities. Please msg in 2nd choice).
GREEK-ISH SALAD$14.00
Arugula, Broccoli, Feta, Marinated Cucumbers + Olives with Charred Lemon Vinaigrette
TURKEY PASTRAMI CLUB$15.00
House Smoked Turkey, Heritage Bacon, Jalapeño Cream Cheese, Lettuce + Pickled Peppers on House Caraway Rye Sourdough
More about Gertie
Freehold - Brooklyn image

PIZZA • GRILL

Freehold - Brooklyn

45 S 3rd St, Brooklyn

Avg 3.7 (699 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Arugula Salad$11.00
arugula, shaved Parmigiano Reggiano, EVOO, lemon v gf
Ricotta Pie$21.00
Lemon Ricotta, Mozzarella, Parmigiano Reggiano, Garlic Confit, Basil Oil (v)
Cheesin'$19.00
Mozzarella, Parmigiano Reggiano, Jersey Fresh Tomato Sauce (v)
More about Freehold - Brooklyn
Wilson Lives image

 

Wilson Lives

245 S1st St, brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Wilson Lives

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Williamsburg - South Side

Pancakes

Chicken Sandwiches

Caesar Salad

Kung Pao Chicken

Hummus

Dumplings

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Pies

Map

More near Williamsburg - South Side to explore

Williamsburg - North Side

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Park Slope

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Bedford Stuyvesant

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Greenpoint

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Crown Heights

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Bushwick

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Red Hook

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

DUMBO

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Boerum Hill

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston