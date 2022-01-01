Williamsburg - South Side cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Williamsburg - South Side
130 Grand Street, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Tomato Pie
|$22.00
Upside down tomato pie. Mozz and two cheese on the bottom. Hand crushed tomato sauce, oregano, chili flake, parm.
Add fresh mozz, anchovies, or fresh arugula as you like!
|El Jordi
|$27.00
Spicy Pork Sobrasada, Goat Cheese, Mozz, Tomato sauce, Dani's Hot Honey™️ No Ketchup.
|The Big Sam
|$28.00
Housemade Sauce, Pepperoni, Spicy Sopressata, Fresh Mozz, Two Cheese
Two Hands - Williamsburg
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Two Hands - Williamsburg
262 Kent Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Açaí Bowl
|$13.00
frozen acai topped with granola, toasted pepitas, coconut, bee pollen & seasonal fruit
|Brassicas Bowl
|$15.50
charred broccolini, brussels sprouts, kale, hummus, soft poached egg, avocado, pickled shallots, buzz chili & seeds [gf]
|BLAT
|$13.50
bacon, arugula, avocado and tomato with spicy aioli and spicy relish on sourdough
Freehold - Brooklyn
PIZZA • GRILL
Freehold - Brooklyn
45 S 3rd St, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Arugula Salad
|$11.00
arugula, shaved Parmigiano Reggiano, EVOO, lemon v gf
|Ricotta Pie
|$21.00
Lemon Ricotta, Mozzarella, Parmigiano Reggiano, Garlic Confit, Basil Oil (v)
|Cheesin'
|$19.00
Mozzarella, Parmigiano Reggiano, Jersey Fresh Tomato Sauce (v)