Williamsburg - South Side cafés you'll love

Go
Williamsburg - South Side restaurants
Toast

Must-try cafés in Williamsburg - South Side

Corner Pizza Williamsburg image

 

CLOSED

130 Grand Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tomato Pie$22.00
Upside down tomato pie. Mozz and two cheese on the bottom. Hand crushed tomato sauce, oregano, chili flake, parm.
Add fresh mozz, anchovies, or fresh arugula as you like!
El Jordi$27.00
Spicy Pork Sobrasada, Goat Cheese, Mozz, Tomato sauce, Dani's Hot Honey™️ No Ketchup.
The Big Sam$28.00
Housemade Sauce, Pepperoni, Spicy Sopressata, Fresh Mozz, Two Cheese
More about CLOSED
Two Hands - Williamsburg image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Two Hands - Williamsburg

262 Kent Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (1033 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Açaí Bowl$13.00
frozen acai topped with granola, toasted pepitas, coconut, bee pollen & seasonal fruit
Brassicas Bowl$15.50
charred broccolini, brussels sprouts, kale, hummus, soft poached egg, avocado, pickled shallots, buzz chili & seeds [gf]
BLAT$13.50
bacon, arugula, avocado and tomato with spicy aioli and spicy relish on sourdough
More about Two Hands - Williamsburg
Freehold - Brooklyn image

PIZZA • GRILL

Freehold - Brooklyn

45 S 3rd St, Brooklyn

Avg 3.7 (699 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Arugula Salad$11.00
arugula, shaved Parmigiano Reggiano, EVOO, lemon v gf
Ricotta Pie$21.00
Lemon Ricotta, Mozzarella, Parmigiano Reggiano, Garlic Confit, Basil Oil (v)
Cheesin'$19.00
Mozzarella, Parmigiano Reggiano, Jersey Fresh Tomato Sauce (v)
More about Freehold - Brooklyn
Caffe Valencia Beer Wine & Tapas image

 

Caffe Valencia Beer Wine & Tapas

255 Berry St, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Caffe Valencia Beer Wine & Tapas

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Williamsburg - South Side

Pancakes

Chicken Sandwiches

Caesar Salad

Kung Pao Chicken

Hummus

Dumplings

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Pies

Map

More near Williamsburg - South Side to explore

Williamsburg - North Side

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Park Slope

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Bedford Stuyvesant

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Greenpoint

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Crown Heights

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Bushwick

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Red Hook

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

DUMBO

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Boerum Hill

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston