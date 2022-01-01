Chicken sandwiches in Williamsburg - South Side

Randolph Beer image

 

Randolph Beer

77 Sands St., Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
buttermilk batter, sweet pickle, mayo, lettuce, tomato
More about Randolph Beer
Sunday in Brooklyn image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Sunday in Brooklyn

348 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (15247 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Chicken Breast, Hot Honey, Shredded Cabbage, B&B Pickles, Kewpie Mayo, “Big Marties” Sesame Bun
Green Salad$16.00
Fancy Ranch, Fresh Herbs, Toasted Almonds, Pine Nuts
Sunday Pancakes - Double$19.00
A Double Stack of our Sunday Pancakes with Maple Hazelnut Praline and a pat of Brown Butter
More about Sunday in Brooklyn
Chicken Sandwich image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Two Hands - Williamsburg

262 Kent Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (1033 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$14.50
pulled chicken salad, pistachio, homade spicy mango chutney, arugula & avocado on multigrain sourdough with a side salad
More about Two Hands - Williamsburg

