Chicken sandwiches in Williamsburg - South Side
Williamsburg - South Side restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Randolph Beer
Randolph Beer
77 Sands St., Brooklyn
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
buttermilk batter, sweet pickle, mayo, lettuce, tomato
More about Sunday in Brooklyn
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Sunday in Brooklyn
348 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn
|Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
Chicken Breast, Hot Honey, Shredded Cabbage, B&B Pickles, Kewpie Mayo, “Big Marties” Sesame Bun
|Green Salad
|$16.00
Fancy Ranch, Fresh Herbs, Toasted Almonds, Pine Nuts
|Sunday Pancakes - Double
|$19.00
A Double Stack of our Sunday Pancakes with Maple Hazelnut Praline and a pat of Brown Butter