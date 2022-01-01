Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Williamsburg - South Side

Williamsburg - South Side restaurants
Williamsburg - South Side restaurants that serve cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookies image

 

Williamsburg Pizza - Union Ave.

265 Union Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookies$1.00
More about Williamsburg Pizza - Union Ave.
Pies 'n' Thighs image

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Pies 'n' Thighs

166 S 4th St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (10215 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.75
Addictive, buttery, chewy & crisp-edged cookie with Callebaut chocolate chunks.
More about Pies 'n' Thighs
Item pic

 

CLOSED

130 Grand Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.00
All butter, fancy chocolate, sea salt
More about CLOSED
Item pic

BAGELS • FRENCH FRIES

Gertie

58 Marcy Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (863 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
BROWN BUTTER CC COOKIE$4.00
Brown butter + sea salt + chocolate chips come together in this not-too-sweet cookie.
BLACK + WHITE COOKIE$5.00
A classic New York Black and White!
More about Gertie

