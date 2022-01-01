Cookies in Williamsburg - South Side
Williamsburg - South Side restaurants that serve cookies
More about Williamsburg Pizza - Union Ave.
Williamsburg Pizza - Union Ave.
265 Union Avenue, Brooklyn
|Chocolate Chip Cookies
|$1.00
More about Pies 'n' Thighs
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Pies 'n' Thighs
166 S 4th St, Brooklyn
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.75
Addictive, buttery, chewy & crisp-edged cookie with Callebaut chocolate chunks.
More about CLOSED
CLOSED
130 Grand Street, Brooklyn
|Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$4.00
All butter, fancy chocolate, sea salt