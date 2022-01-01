Go
Brooklyn Pizzeria and Bar

2032 South Lamar

Popular Items

Lg Classic Caesar Salad$10.00
Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, Caesar dressing
14" Classic NY$23.00
18" Classic NY$27.50
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Green Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Mushroom, Black Olive
18" Meat Lovers$27.50
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Smoked Ham, Bacon
18" Pizza$22.00
All build your own pizzas included with sauce and mozzarella cheese unless specified otherwise****
14" Veggie$23.00
18" Mona Lisa$27.50
Olive Oil and Garlic sauce, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Mushroom, Spinach, Gorgonzola
18" Marg$27.50
Olive Oil and Garlic sauce, San Marzano Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil
18" Veggie$27.50
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Green Bell Pepper, Mushroom, Roma Tomato, Black Olive, Red Onion
Gluten Free Pizza$15.50
Austin TX

