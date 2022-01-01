Go
Brooklyn Pie - Lubbock

Spice up you're day with a taste of Sicilian pizza that will leave you craving more - that's not even including the mouthwatering wings with the best sauce in town.

5217 98th St #600

Popular Items

16" Pizza$16.00
10 Wings (2 Sauces)$14.00
16" Pizza and 20 Wings$35.00
12" Classic New York$18.00
Pepperoni, sausage, bell pepper, red onions, mushroom, black olives
Garlic Knots$6.00
12" Pizza$12.00
20 Wings (3 Sauces)$26.00
Panko Fried Ravioli$10.00
Ranch 2 oz$0.50
Meat Calzone$9.00
Location

5217 98th St #600

Lubbock TX

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
