Brooklyn Pie - Lubbock
Spice up you're day with a taste of Sicilian pizza that will leave you craving more - that's not even including the mouthwatering wings with the best sauce in town.
5217 98th St #600
Popular Items
Location
5217 98th St #600
Lubbock TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0067
Nothing Bundt Cakes
ASADA MEXICAN GRILL
We are a fast casual 100% Mexican restaurant, all our recipes come straight from Mexico. We are fresh, quality & fast service. Taste the difference.
Costa Vida - Lubbock
Fresh food made from scratch!
BUCKET OF LOVE southern fried chicken
Come in and enjoy!