Brooklyn Pizza Parlor
PROVIDING CHARLOTTE AMAZING PIZZA FOR OVER 15 YEARS
PIZZA • SALADS
7725 Colony Rd e1, • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
7725 Colony Rd e1,
Charlotte NC
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Just Fresh
Just Fresh aims to be more than a place where people come for good food. We want to be a place that inspires variety, possibility and human potential the moment our customers walk through the door.
Eggs Up Grill
Home to the whole neighborhood, serving smiles from sunup through lunch.
Green Brothers Juice- Piper Glen
Come in and enjoy!
JayBees
Come in and enjoy!