Brooklyn Pizza Parlor

PROVIDING CHARLOTTE AMAZING PIZZA FOR OVER 15 YEARS

PIZZA • SALADS

7725 Colony Rd e1, • $

Avg 4.4 (600 reviews)

Popular Items

Butter$7.00
Mix & match your favorite Pasta with any sauce! Spaghetti, Penne, Capellini (Angel Hair), Fettuccine, Linguine
Meat Sauce$9.95
Mix & match your favorite Pasta with any sauce!
Spaghetti, Penne, Capellini (Angel Hair), Fettuccine, Linguine---Plum tomato sauce with beef
Tomato Sauce$8.50
Mix & match your favorite Pasta with any sauce!
Spaghetti, Penne, Capellini (Angel Hair), Fettuccine, Linguine--Homemade rustic sauce with fresh tomatoes- With Meatballs or Sausage 10.95
Wings
ONLY ONE SAUCE PER EVERY TEN WINGS
Fries$2.75
Garlic & Oil$7.95
Mix & match your favorite Pasta with any sauce! Spaghetti, Penne, Capellini (Angel Hair), Fettuccine, Linguine--Fresh garlic & extra virgin olive oil
Alfredo$10.95
Meatball (2)$10.95
Pin Wheel$3.25
Pepperoni & cheese wrapped in pizza 3.25 ea
Venetian Salad$8.95
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onions, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella, artichokes & Kalamata olives, served with our balsamic Italian dressing
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

7725 Colony Rd e1,

Charlotte NC

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

