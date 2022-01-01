Brooklyn Pizza Restaurant
109 Hartford Rd
Brooklyn, CT 06234
Menu
Popular Items
Eight Slices
APPETIZERS
Drizzled with Fresh Minced Garlic, Evo, & Spices
10 oz. served Plain or Tossed in Sauce served with Bleu Cheese or Ranch & Celery
Mozzarella Cheese and Bacon & served with side of Sour Cream
Fried Crispy served with House Made Avocado Ranch
Served with Fresh Marinara Sauce
Cheddar, Roasted Peppers, Sauteed Onions s/o Sour Cream
8 Large Fresh Wings Plain or Tossed in Sauce served with Bleu Cheese or Ranch & Celery
SOUPS SALADS
Fresh Grilled Chicken served over our House Garden Salad
Our Home Style Vegetable Chicken & Rice
WINGS TENDERS
8 Large Fresh Wings served with French Fries, Coleslaw, Bleu Cheese or Ranch & Celery
10 oz. Fresh Tenders served with French Fries, Coleslaw, Bleu Cheese or Ranch & Celery
PANINI
Hand Pressed 8 oz.100% Certified Angus Beef Grilled Sweet Potato Roll, Lett, Tom, Red Onion, served with Pickle & French Fries
Grilled Chicken, Pesto, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Artichokes, Rst Red Peppers, Basil, & Provolone w/ French Fries
WRAPS
Tenders tossed in Buffalo, Lettuce, Tomato, & Bleu Cheese Dressing with French Fries
Grilled Chicken, Fresh Mozz, Fresh Basil, Lettuce, Tomato, & Drizzled with Balsamic Glaze, Pickle w/ French Fries
Tenders, Colby Jack Cheddar, Lettuce, Diced Tomato, Bacon, & Ranch Dressing, Pickle w/ French Fries
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, American Cheese served with Pickle, French Fries or Coleslaw
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, American Cheese served with Pickle, French Fries or Coleslaw
BURGERS WRAPS
Our Hamburger Platter with Crispy Bacon & Choice of Cheese
Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, 1000 Island Dressing, Sauerkraut on Thick Grilled Rye Bread, Pickle w/ French Fries
SAUTEED GRILLED SPECIALTIES
Tender Breast of Chicken sauteed with fresh mushrooms & Marsala Wine over Linguini, Served with Salad & Garlic Knots
Breast of Chicken, Mushrooms, Onions, & Roasted Bells sauteed in a light Marina Sauce over Linguini, Served with Salad & Garlic Knots
FRESH SEAFOOD DINNERS
Pasta stuffed with Lump Crabmeat & tossed in a Creamy Alfredo sauce or Our Lovely Pink Sauce, Served with Salad & Garlic Knots
COMFORT BAKED DINNERS
Pasta Pockets filled with a blend of Ricotta and Parmesan baked with Our tomato sauce & Mozzarella, Served with Salad & Garlic Knots
PASTA PLEASERS
Yum! Our Tomato Sauce, 2 Meatballs, 2 Sausages, Sauteed Mushrooms, Roasted Red and Green Bell Peppers, Served with Salad & Garlic Knots
FRESH FRIED SEAFOOD
Served with Tarter Sauce, Lemon, Frenchfries, & Coleslaw
Served with Tarter Sauce, Lemon, Frenchfries, & Coleslaw
GRINDERS
Topped with Sauteed Onion, Mushrooms, Roasted Peppers, & Melted American Cheese
Thinly Sliced with Melted American Cheese
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, American Cheese
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, American Cheese
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, American Cheese
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, American Cheese
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, American Cheese
HOT PARMIGIANA GRINDERS
Fresh Tomato Sauce & Melted Mozzarella Cheese
Fresh Tomato Sauce & Melted Mozzarella Cheese
LITTLE CHERUBS MENU
Served Pasta, Rice, Potato, or Broccoli
Served over Linguini
DESSERTS
SIDES
Three Meatballs in Our House Tomato Sauce
DRESSING SAUCES
CALZONE
Ricotta, Mozzarella, & Parmesan Cheeses Folded in our Dough and Baked Golden Brown served with a Side of Sauce
PIZZA
Chicken Cutlet Slices tossed in BBQ Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese then Drizzled in More BBQ Sauce
Our White Pizza with Sliced Baked Potato, Bacon, Broccoli Florets, Sour Cream, & Mozzarella Cheese
Six Slices
Fresh Baked Eggplant, Lean Ground Beef, Parmigiana Cheese, & Extra Sauce
Juicy Pineapple Chunks, Ham Slices, Tomato Sauce, & Mozzarella Cheese
Pepperoni, Sausage, Lean Ground Beef, Bacon, & Ham
Shaved Steak, Roasted Bells, Sauteed Onions, & Mozzarella
Eight Slices
BEVERAGE
20 OZ SODA
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
109 Hartford Rd, Brooklyn CT 06234
