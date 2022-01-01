Go
Consumer picView gallery

Brooklyn Pizza Restaurant

Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

109 Hartford Rd

Brooklyn, CT 06234

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Menu

See full menu

All hours

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm

Location

109 Hartford Rd, Brooklyn CT 06234

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Grill 445
orange star3.8 • 322
445 Providence Rd Brooklyn, CT 06234
View restaurantnext
New York Pizza Co
orange starNo Reviews
8 Furnace Street Danielson, CT 06239
View restaurantnext
Heirloom Food Company - Danielson
orange starNo Reviews
630 N Main St Danielson, CT 06239
View restaurantnext
Pizzaria 101 & Family Restaurant - 16a Mashamoquet Rd
orange starNo Reviews
16 A Mashamoquet Rd Pomfret, CT 06259
View restaurantnext
D&G Pizza and Pub - Canterbury
orange starNo Reviews
200 Westminster Road Canterbury, CT 06331
View restaurantnext
4G's Restaurant & Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
305 Hartford Pike Dayville, CT 06241
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Brooklyn

Classic Pizza
orange star4.3 • 144
597 Providence Rd Brooklyn, CT 06234
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Brooklyn

Woodstock

No reviews yet

Willimantic

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Coventry

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Coventry

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Webster

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Sturbridge

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Smithfield

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

West Warwick

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Brooklyn Pizza Restaurant

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston