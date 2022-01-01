Go
Brooklyn Pizza

Come in and enjoy!

CALZONES • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS

2035 W. Pensacola St. • $

Avg 4.5 (1200 reviews)

Popular Items

10 Boneless Wings$8.50
Caesar Salad$6.95
12" Chicken Parmesan Sub$8.95
Medium Cheese$9.95
Small Cheese$8.95
Garlic Knots$2.50
Large Cheese$11.95
Spinach & Feta$12.95
Spinach, feta cheese, tomato, and garlic.
Cannoli$4.00
Weekend 2 Large 1 Topping Pizza & 2 Liter Drink$22.50
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
TV
Contactless Delivery
Toilets
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2035 W. Pensacola St.

Tallahassee FL

Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
