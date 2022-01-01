Go
Brooklyn Trattoria

Brooklyn Trattoria is our take on NYC Italian with Pacific NW ingredients, select local Pinot’s and Italian wines by the glass!
Steaks, including Laney Farms amazing T-Bones for Bistecca Fiorentina! Fresh made pasta & Ravioli. Seafood, Tiramisu and NY style Cheesecake.
Join us for Romantic Evenings, Special Occasions, and Diner with loved ones, and those you want to love.
Located in the Heart of Bethany Village in Portland West Hills.

PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

4708 NW Bethany Blvd • $$

Avg 4.5 (712 reviews)

Popular Items

HALF Chopped Bleu$9.00
Romaine, pickled onion, cherry tomatoes, prosciutto, gorgonzola dressing, balsamic glaze
Spaghetti & Meatballs$24.00
House beef-pork-pancetta meatballs, marinara, grana padana
Wild Mushrom Ravioli$24.00
Oyster, porcini, boletus and chanterelle mushroom-stuffed ravioli with seasonal vegetables and madeira sauce
Lasagne$25.00
Ricotta, bolognese, mozzarella, marinara
Chicken Parmesan$27.00
Marinara, melted mozzarella over linguini tossed with tomatoes, basil & garlic
Chix Sausage Alfredo$25.00
Chicken-pancetta sausage, fettuccini, parmesan, truffle oil
Large Bread$6.00
Marsees Baking Focaccia Bread
Chicken Madeira$28.00
Pan-seared chicken breast, seasonal mushrooms, madeira cream sauce with parmesan risotto
Chicken Piccata$27.00
Seasoned floured chicken over linguini tossed with a lemon caper artichoke sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Intimate
Romantic
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4708 NW Bethany Blvd

Portland OR

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:20 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:20 pm
