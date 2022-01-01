Brooklyn Water Bagel
Believing that there are no shortcuts to creating quality products, Brooklyn Water Bagel.® never deviates from the old-world artisan recipe for making bagels and uses only the freshest, highest-quality ingredients, including our proprietary water.
Our bagels are boiled in our Brooklynized® water and then baked fresh daily at our stores. Staying true to the traditional New York style bagel, these gourmet bagels, which are hot and ready to be served, are crunchy on the outside and chewy on the inside.
Location
2250 N Federal Highway
Boca Raton FL
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
