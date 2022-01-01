Go
Brooklyn City Pizzeria and Market

Bringing A Taste Of Brooklyn To South Orange County.
We have a passion for pizza. We’ve been making pizzas for a long time, striving to replicate the pies from our old stomping grounds in Brooklyn, NY. Ever since moving to Orange County, we’ve been determined to bring that East Coast flavor to South Orange County. We felt the time was right to share our love of pizza making and open Brooklyn City Pizzeria and Market. All of our pizzas are made fresh to order using the finest ingredients sourced both locally and from Italy. Our dough is made from high-protein flour and is cold rested for a minimum of 3 days, giving it that signature New York crust and flavor.

Popular Items

Strombolini$14.00
3 MINI STROMBOLI USING OUR SIGNATURE DOUGH, ROLLED AND STUFFED WITH PEPPERONI AND MOZZARELLA, ITALIAN SAUSAGE WITH MOZZARELLA AND RICOTTA, MOZZARELLA AND SPINACH. ONE OF EACH AND SERVED WITH OUR SIGNATURE SAUCE.
Raccolto$28.00
OUR VEGGIE PIE FEATURES IMPORTED ITALIAN TOMATOES, WHOLE MILK MOZZARELLA, FARM FRESH SEASONAL ROASTED VEGETABLES. DRIZZLED WITH OLIVE OIL, PESTO AND A BALSAMIC REDUCTION AND GRATED GRANA PADANO.
Classic Caesar$9.00
ROMAINE, HOUSE MADE CROUTONS, CAESAR DRESSING WITH SHAVED PARMESAN
Garlic Knots$8.00
8 CRISPY, AIRY KNOTS TOSSED WITH GARLIC, OLIVE OIL, BUTTER AND GRATED CHEESE SERVED WITH OUR SIGNATURE RED SAUCE.
Parm Sliders$13.00
3 SLIDERS ON OUR SIGNATURE GARLIC KNOTS
SMOTHERED WITH SAUCE AND MOZZARELLA -
CHICKEN, EGGPLANT OR MEATBALL
Meatballs$8.00
3 FRESH BAKED MEATBALLS MADE IN HOUSE SERVED WITH OUR HOUSE MADE POMODORO SAUCE
Speziata$30.00
IMPORTED ITALIAN TOMATOES, FRESH MOZZARELLA, DOLLOPS OF ROASTED GARLIC RICOTTA AND PANCETTA. DRIZZLED WITH SPICY CALABRIAN CHILI OIL, HONEY AND GRATED GRANA PADANO
Brooklyn Chopped$10.00
ROMAINE, TOMATO, CUCUMBER, SALAMI, HAM, BLACK OLIVES PEPPERONCINI PEPPERS AND MOZZARELLA WITH OLIVE OIL AND VINEGAR
Pepperoni$25.00
IMPORTED ITALIAN TOMATOES, WHOLE MILK MOZZARELLA, FRESH MOZZARELLA, PEPPERONI AND GRATED GRANA PADANO.
Classic$20.00
IMPORTED ITALIAN TOMATOES, WHOLE MILK MOZZARELLA, FRESH MOZZARELLA AND GRATED GRANA PADANO.
Location

30012 Crown Valley Pkwy Suite-L

Laguna Niguel CA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
