Brooklynite Burgers
We serve high quality American eats with a latin twist. Our food is made from the freshest ingredients and served up in a rustic and cozy environment.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
225 S 1st St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
225 S 1st St
Brooklyn NY
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Milk Bar
Come in and enjoy!
ST. ANSELM
Steaks & grilled seafood are the specialty of this unassuming, brick-walled spot.
Maison Premiere
Come in and enjoy!
SPUYTEN DUYVIL
Serving Lagers, Ales, Amaro, Vermouth and Wine