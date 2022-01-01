Go
Brooklynite Burgers

We serve high quality American eats with a latin twist. Our food is made from the freshest ingredients and served up in a rustic and cozy environment.

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

225 S 1st St • $$

Avg 4.5 (1574 reviews)

Popular Items

Veggie$18.00
veggie patty (Mushrooms, carrots, green peas, corn, red/black beans, jalapenos) Avo, sweet plantain & roasted garlic aioli.
Classic$17.00
Burger & American cheese.
Cry Baby Cry$19.00
Burger, American cheese, bacon, crispy tempura or caramelized onions, curry mango and BBQ.
Mozzarella Sticks$8.00
Americano$18.00
Smashed burger, cheddar cheese, thinly sliced onions, lettuce, tomato, mayo and mustard.
Tenders and Fries$10.00
Brooklynite$18.00
Fried organic chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, bacon, homemade coleslaw, sriracha mayo and honey.
Double Classic$18.00
Double stack of burger, double American cheese.
Honeyshroom$19.00
Burger, swiss cheese, grilled mushrooms and roasted garlic honey aioli.
Chicken Nuggets and Fries$10.00
225 S 1st St

Brooklyn NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
