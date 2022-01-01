Go
  • Brooklyn's Down South

Brooklyn's Down South

Located in the heart of Buda, we offer Southern Style and Texas cuisine with eclectic scratch-made dishes featuring Cajun/Creole, Interior Mexican, Traditional Southern, and a little BBQ. We offer warm friendly service and a full line of wine, beers, and craft cocktails.

100 N Main St

Popular Items

Chicken Club$13.00
Chicken breast (grilled, fried or blackened), avocado, pepper jack cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce & tomatoes on Texas Toast
Chicken Fried Steak$11.00
10 oz hand-battered steak served with cream gravy
Boudin Balls$10.00
5 Deep-fried Cajun Sausage Balls consisting of ground pork liver, rice, herbs & spices served with remoulade sauce
Peach St
Spring mix, toasted pecans, blue cheese crumbles, dried cranberries, shredded carrots, tomato wedges & sliced cucumber
Catfish$8.00
8 oz of USA Farmed Catfish Filet(s)
Southern Cobb$12.00
Romaine lettuce, avocado, shredded cheddar, boiled egg, crumbled bacon, cucumber slices, shredded carrots & tomato wedges
Chicken Dumplings$15.00
Shredded chicken, cheddar thyme dumplings, onion, celery & carrots in a savory gravy
100 N Main St

Buda TX

Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
