Brookside Inn

Due to the ever-changing restrictions in the battle against COVID-19, our bar and dining areas are currently closed, however we have implemented a curbside takeaway service to continue serving you at this time. Please call us upon arrival and provide your name and vehicle information to our staff. We appreciate your support during this time.

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

2732 Jefferson Pike • $

Avg 4.9 (490 reviews)

Popular Items

Jalap-in-yo Business Burger$13.00
Classic Burger$10.00
Hand-Cut Fries
Extra Sauce$0.50
Honey BBQ Bacon Chicken Wrap$12.00
Brookside Burger$12.00
Chicken Wings$2.00
Fried Pickle Chips$8.00
Monday Burger$5.00
Reservations
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

2732 Jefferson Pike

Jefferson MD

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
