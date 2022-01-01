Go
Toast

Brookside Poultry Company

Come in and enjoy!

CHICKEN

751 E 63rd Street • $$

Avg 4.7 (890 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheddar Biscuits$6.00
Finished with roasted garlic butter
The Best Chicken Salad Sandwich$13.00
72 hour house brine spit roasted all natural chicken, avocado, tomato, sprouts, grain bread, house fries
Fried Thigh$4.50
Chicken Tenders$13.00
Fried jalapenos, cabbage, celery,
tossed in BPC’s hot sauce
Fried Green Tomatoes$9.00
Creamed spinach, tomato chutney, parmesan
Key Lime Pie$6.00
Slice of Key Lime pie
Shrimp & Grits$13.00
Parmesan-cheddar grits, chili-butter braised shrimp
ADD SIDES$7.50
Butter poached green beans and cheddar potatoes
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$16.00
House Fries$7.00
Parmesan, chives, BPC’s come back sauce
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

751 E 63rd Street

Kansas City MO

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Brookside Sushi

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Wah Gwan

No reviews yet

We welcome everyone to come experience the food and culture of Jamaican and Nigerian Cuisine.

Michael Forbes Grille

No reviews yet

a Kansas City tradition since 1985
always fresh from scratch food in a warm atmosphere with a great bar that has the "Cheers" feeling

The Brooksider Sports Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston