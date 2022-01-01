Go
Brookside Sushi

SALADS • SUSHI

408 E 63rd St

Avg 5 (1 reviews)

Seaweed Salad$4.00
Seasoned assortment of seaweed
Miso Soup$4.00
Dashi stock & miso paste with tofu, seaweed, scallions, and tempura flakes
Rainbow$14.00
California roll, topped with 4 types of fresh fish
Spicy Yellowtail$14.00
Mini Hot Pot$17.00
Choice of Yosenabe (seafood, clear broth, tofu, veggies, udon noodles, shiitake noodles) or Sukiyaki (Broth made of Soy Sauce, water, & sugar; tofu, veggies, udon noodles, shiitake noodles)
*Hamachi - Yellowtail$8.00
Vegetable$9.00
Asparagus, carrots, cucumber, avocado, spinach, yellow pickles, and raddish
Vivian$15.00
Chopped tuna, yellowtail, salmon, halibut, avocado, asparagus, and avocado; Topped with the same fish, plus jalapeño, tobiko, spicy mayo, sriracha
Red Dragon$14.00
Inside: Tempura shrimp, spicy crab, spicy tuna; Topped with fresh tuna, avocado, spicy mayo, and eel sauce.
Takeout

408 E 63rd St

Kansas City MO

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
