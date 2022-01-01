Go
Brookside Bar & Grill

Family, Friends, Food & Good Times!

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

140 Judd St • $$

Avg 3.9 (96 reviews)

Popular Items

Farmers Salad$14.95
rotisserie chicken, mixed greens, butternut squash, apples, dried cranberries, amablu cheese crumbles, candied walnuts & sherry vinaigrette
Fish & Chips$15.95
hand battered cod bites, tartar sauce, coleslaw & fries
BYO Burger$11.95
make it your way with lettuce, tomato & onion. additional 1/3 Lb patty $3. with pickles & choice of kettle chips, french fries, tater tots, fruit or coleslaw. Substitute cup of soup, side garden salad or side caesar salad $2
Steak Bites$14.95
whisky-glazed cajun steak & horseradish sauce
Wedge Salad$11.95
iceberg with caramelized thick-cut bacon, tomato, blue cheese crumbles, green onion and our house dressing
Chicken Wings$12.95
choice of dry rubbed, buffalo or whisky-glazed with choice of ranch or blue cheese dipping sauce
Fried Chicken Tenders$15.95
honey mustard, coleslaw & fries
Chicken Torta$13.95
chicken breast with fresh avocado, thick-cut bacon, pepper jack, lettuce, tomato and chipotle ranch on grilled ciabatta. with pickles & choice of kettle chips, french fries, tater tots, fruit or coleslaw. Substitute cup of soup, side garden salad or side caesar salad $2
Whisky Burger$14.95
whisky-glazed with thick-cut bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion & garlic mayo. additional 1/3 Lb patty $3. with pickles & choice of kettle chips, french fries, tater tots, fruit or coleslaw. Substitute cup of soup, side garden salad or side caesar salad $2
Cheese Curds$8.95
homemade marinara and chipotle ranch dipping sauces

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

140 Judd St

Marine On Saint Croix MN

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

