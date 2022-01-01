Go
Brookside Tavern

American Cuisine. we've got everything from pizza to ribs, burgers to salads.

PIZZA • BBQ • GRILL

107 Hwy 303 • $$

Avg 4.4 (169 reviews)

Popular Items

12" Personal Pie$10.00
Crust. Sauce. Pie-man signature cheese blend
Fried Pickles$8.00
Pickle spares battered and fried. Served with chipotle ranch.
10 Wings$14.00
Chipotle Wrap$13.50
Grilled chicken with mixed greens, bacon, avocado, tossed in chipotle sauce
B.M.C.$16.50
Bacon, Mac & Cheese
Hushpuppies$7.00
Bobb-O$15.50
cheddar, bacon, crispy onions straws, whiskey BBQ
House Fries$3.49
Classic$13.00
cheddar and mayo
Smokehouse$15.50
Cheese steak packed with flavor, Its got carmolized onions and peppers, the meat is tossed in our signature 211 sauce, its got a house blend of cheeses and our Smokey mtn. BBQ sauce.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

107 Hwy 303

Valley Cottage NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

