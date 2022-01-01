Brooksville restaurants you'll love

Brooksville restaurants
Toast
  • Brooksville

Brooksville's top cuisines

American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Greek
Must-try Brooksville restaurants

Beef 'O' Brady's image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

31120 Cortez Blvd, Brooksville

Avg 4.1 (864 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Big Catch Dinner$11.79
A large fillet of mild white fish prepared just how you like it - grilled with lemon pepper, salt and pepper, blackened or hand-breaded. Served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli, tartar sauce and fresh lemon. (1000-1040 Cal)
Angus Cheeseburger Wrap$2.49
Angus with American cheese, mustard, pickle, mayo and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. (1190 Cal)
Build Your Own Premium Blend Burger$6.29
Angus served with your choice of lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions or mayo at no extra charge. (1020 CAL.)
Greek City Cafe image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Greek City Cafe

13178 Cortez Blvd, Brooksville

Avg 4.7 (1908 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
GREEK POWER$10.09
Combination gyro and chicken, tomatoes, feta, tzatziki sauce [GF]
FETA FRIES$3.99
Freshly cooked French fries tossed with greek herbs, feta cheese and our signature Feta Dill sauce.
CHICKEN PITA$7.99
Feta, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, Tzatziki. Served with homemade chips
Beef 'O' Brady's image

FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

7601 Horse Lake Rd, Brooksville

Avg 4.2 (968 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Four Cheese Griller$5.00
Loaded with melted jack, cheddar, provolone and American on brioche bread (1380 Cal)
Impossible Burger
Served with lettuce, tomato and pickle. (1020 Cal)
Build Your Own Premium Blend Burger$6.29
Angus served with your choice of lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions or mayo at no extra charge. (1020 CAL.)
Prime 88 Steakhouse image

 

Prime 88 Steakhouse

15407 Cortez Blvd., Brooksville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bigun’s Bar B.Q. image

 

Bigun’s Bar B.Q.

7280 Sunshine Grove Road, Brooksville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Brooksville

Boneless Wings

Steak Tacos

Salmon

Chicken Fajitas

Grilled Chicken Wraps

Chicken Wraps

Quesadillas

Cheeseburgers

