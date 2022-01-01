Brooksville restaurants you'll love
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
31120 Cortez Blvd, Brooksville
|Popular items
|Big Catch Dinner
|$11.79
A large fillet of mild white fish prepared just how you like it - grilled with lemon pepper, salt and pepper, blackened or hand-breaded. Served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli, tartar sauce and fresh lemon. (1000-1040 Cal)
|Angus Cheeseburger Wrap
|$2.49
Angus with American cheese, mustard, pickle, mayo and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. (1190 Cal)
|Build Your Own Premium Blend Burger
|$6.29
Angus served with your choice of lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions or mayo at no extra charge. (1020 CAL.)
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Greek City Cafe
13178 Cortez Blvd, Brooksville
|Popular items
|GREEK POWER
|$10.09
Combination gyro and chicken, tomatoes, feta, tzatziki sauce [GF]
|FETA FRIES
|$3.99
Freshly cooked French fries tossed with greek herbs, feta cheese and our signature Feta Dill sauce.
|CHICKEN PITA
|$7.99
Feta, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, Tzatziki. Served with homemade chips
FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
7601 Horse Lake Rd, Brooksville
|Popular items
|Four Cheese Griller
|$5.00
Loaded with melted jack, cheddar, provolone and American on brioche bread (1380 Cal)
|Impossible Burger
Served with lettuce, tomato and pickle. (1020 Cal)
|Build Your Own Premium Blend Burger
|$6.29
Angus served with your choice of lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions or mayo at no extra charge. (1020 CAL.)
Bigun’s Bar B.Q.
7280 Sunshine Grove Road, Brooksville