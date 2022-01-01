Quesadillas in Brooksville
Brooksville restaurants that serve quesadillas
Beef 'O' Brady's
31120 Cortez Blvd, Brooksville
|Steak Quesadilla
|$11.59
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (110 Cal)
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.89
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with chicken and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (890 Cal)
Beef 'O' Brady's
7601 Horse Lake Rd, Brooksville
