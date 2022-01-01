Steak tacos in Brooksville

Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

31120 Cortez Blvd, Brooksville

Avg 4.1 (864 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tuesday Steak Tacos$9.89
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1460 Cal)
2 Steak Tacos$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

7601 Horse Lake Rd, Brooksville

Avg 4.2 (968 reviews)
Takeout
2 Steak Tacos$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
Tuesday Steak Tacos$9.89
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1460 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's

