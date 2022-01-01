Go
Upon entering Brookwood Grill, one will see calming warm tones and unique stacked stonework, come dine with us in an elegant low-lit atmosphere amongst friends. We proudly serve premium Grain Fed Beef, fresh seafood flown-in daily and the highest quality freshest chicken available. All our sauces and soups are prepared from scratch daily in our kitchen. Rest assured that we use only the freshest ingredients and painstakingly prepare your meal to exceed your every expectation.
Our two private dining rooms unmatched by any other restaurant or event venue in Roswell,
can accommodate up to 80 people. Whether you are entertaining family, friends or business associates, our dedicated team is fueled by a passion for perfection. Relax knowing we also work with recommended local vendors to bring your vision to life for your perfect special event.

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

880A Holcomb Bridge Rd. • $$

Avg 4.3 (1283 reviews)

Popular Items

^Brookwood Caesar$11.00
Shaved Aged Parmesan, Fire Roasted Tomatoes, Housemade Dressing, Herb Croutons
^Chicken Tenders Platter$21.00
Hand Dipped - Ale Batter, Seasonal Vegetable, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Honey Mustard, Chef Prepared BBQ Sauce
^Hickory Grilled Salmon$31.00
Asparagus, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Orange Chili Glaze
^Chicken Club Salad$18.00
Toasted Almonds, Warm Bacon, Twin Cheeses, Avocado, Tomato, Cucumbers, Golden Raisins, Dried Cranberries, Honey Mustard Dressing
^Chicken Tender Salad$18.00
Ale-Laced Chicken, Warm Bacon, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Twin Cheeses, Honey Mustard Dressing
^Baby Back BBQ Ribs$34.00
Best in Atlanta! Danish Ribs, Fork Tender, Chef Prepared BBQ Sauce
^Spinach Artichoke Dip$16.00
Fresh Tortilla Chips, Roasted Jalapeno Sour Cream, House Made Salsa
^Southwest Salmon Salad$19.00
Hickory Grilled Corn, Twin Cheeses, Tomatoes, Golden Raisins, Dried Cranberries, Tortilla Crisps, South Western Ranch
^Basket of Bread$4.00
^French Onion Soup$11.00
Caramelized Onions, Rustic Croutons, Imported Swiss, Provolone, Aged Parmesan
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Intimate
Live Music
Romantic
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
QR Codes
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
High Chairs
Catering
Takeout

Location

880A Holcomb Bridge Rd.

Roswell GA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

