Upon entering Brookwood Grill, one will see calming warm tones and unique stacked stonework, come dine with us in an elegant low-lit atmosphere amongst friends. We proudly serve premium Grain Fed Beef, fresh seafood flown-in daily and the highest quality freshest chicken available. All our sauces and soups are prepared from scratch daily in our kitchen. Rest assured that we use only the freshest ingredients and painstakingly prepare your meal to exceed your every expectation.

Our two private dining rooms unmatched by any other restaurant or event venue in Roswell,

can accommodate up to 80 people. Whether you are entertaining family, friends or business associates, our dedicated team is fueled by a passion for perfection. Relax knowing we also work with recommended local vendors to bring your vision to life for your perfect special event.



SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

880A Holcomb Bridge Rd. • $$