Broomfield bars & lounges you'll love

Hops n Drops image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

8851 Destination Way, Broomfield

Avg 4.4 (519 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
MOZARELLA STICKS$11.50
Hand rolled by real cheese stick lovers!
MAC & CHEESE 410$13.25
Created at our first Hops n Drops in Bonney Lake. You never forget your first. Our own home grown cheesy Mac and cheese. Served with garlic buttered pita bread.
NO SILVERWARE NEEDED
Please add this to cart to let us know you do not need silverware. This will help up reserve for the limited supply to those that need it. Thank you!!!
Double D's Sourdough Pizzeria & Tap House image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Double D's Sourdough Pizzeria & Tap House

535 Zang St, Broomfield

Avg 4 (856 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CinnaBombs$7.00
12 pieces with Sweet Creamy Icing. Warning! These are exremely addictive!
Large$23.00
16", 8 slices, feeds 3-4
Choose your favorite hand crafted crust, sauce, and all your favorite toppings and we'll make it fresh as you order.
Whole Lotta Veg
Authentic Sauce, Mozzarella, Red Onion, Tomato, Mushroom, Bell Pepper, Black Olive, Baby Spinach.
Sugarfire Smoke House image

SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sugarfire Smoke House

14375 Orchard Pkwy, Westminster

Avg 4.2 (1557 reviews)
Takeout
Combo Plate$18.99
(2 sides + fountain soda) Any 2 smoked meats
Family Pack$54.99
2 lbs of meat, 3 pints of sides
Mac & Cheese
Single serving
