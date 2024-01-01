Cannolis in Broomfield
Broomfield restaurants that serve cannolis
More about Taste of Philly - North Thornton
Taste of Philly - North Thornton
16603 Washington Street, Thornton
|(1x) Chocolate Chip Cannoli
|$3.79
|(2x) Chocolate Chip Cannolis
|$6.99
More about Rock City Pie and Ice
Rock City Pie and Ice
1386 US-287, Broomfield
|Cannoli (2)
|$8.00
Crunchy, flaky pastry shells are filled to perfection with a luscious chocolate chip-infused cream filling. Each bite offers a delightful contrast of textures, from the crispiness of the shell to the smoothness of the creamy center.