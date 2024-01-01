Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cannolis in Broomfield

Broomfield restaurants
Broomfield restaurants that serve cannolis

Taste of Philly - North Thornton

16603 Washington Street, Thornton

(1x) Chocolate Chip Cannoli$3.79
(2x) Chocolate Chip Cannolis$6.99
Rock City Pie and Ice

1386 US-287, Broomfield

Cannoli (2)$8.00
Crunchy, flaky pastry shells are filled to perfection with a luscious chocolate chip-infused cream filling. Each bite offers a delightful contrast of textures, from the crispiness of the shell to the smoothness of the creamy center.
