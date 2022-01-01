Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Broomfield

Broomfield restaurants
Broomfield restaurants that serve chicken wraps

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

8851 Destination Way, Broomfield

Avg 4.4 (519 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP$13.25
Hand breaded boneless Buffalo chicken tenders wrapped together with romaine, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, bleu cheese dressing and celery. Like wings but less messy!
BBQ CHICKEN WRAP$12.95
Grilled chicken breast wrapped up in a garlic tortilla with ranch dressing, cheddar cheese, bacon, frizzled onions, roasted Baja veggies, diced tomatoes, lettuce and avocado. Served with your choice of side.
CHICKEN CLUB WRAP$13.25
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and Hops n Drops spread all wrapped up in a garlic tortilla.
East Moon Asian Bistro & Sushi image

 

East Moon Asian Bistro & Sushi

10431 Town Center Dr, Broomfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Lettuce Wraps$9.00
