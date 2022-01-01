French toast in Broomfield
Broomfield restaurants that serve french toast
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hops n Drops
8851 Destination Way, Broomfield
|FRENCH TOAST & MEAT
|$9.95
Gunther Toody's - Thornton - Larkridge
16755 Washington St, Thornton
|French Toast
|$12.00
2 hearty slices of egg-battered brioche bread topped with powdered sugar. Served with 2 eggs and choice of meat.
Hollan-Dazed
1275 E. 1st Ave., Broomfield
|KIDS Half Order of French Toast
|$4.50
|Strawberry French Toast
|$11.95
|*NEW* Pear French Toast Sticks
|$10.75
Thick Cut Brioche Sticks soaked in a sweet custard, caramelized sugar then topped with diced apples, cinnamon, nutmeg, candied walnuts and a vanilla bourbon whipped cream