Italian subs in Broomfield

Broomfield restaurants
Broomfield restaurants that serve italian subs

Taste of Philly - North Thornton

16603 Washington Street, Thornton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
12" Italian Hoagie$12.49
Fresh sliced capicola, salami, ham and provolone cheese, with your choice of toppings.
More about Taste of Philly - North Thornton
GQue Championship BBQ

5160 West 120th Avenue, Westminster

No reviews yet
Today's Special -Italian Brisket Sub$14.29
GQue’s slow smoked Prime Beef Brisket on Denver’s Cheesy Garlic Bread Crunch Roll. Topped with
melted Provolone, Pepperoncini, Giardiniera and Au Jus for dipping.
More about GQue Championship BBQ

