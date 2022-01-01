Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Patty melts in Broomfield

Broomfield restaurants
Broomfield restaurants that serve patty melts

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

8851 Destination Way, Broomfield

Avg 4.4 (519 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
PATTY MELT$13.50
Served on thick 9 grain bread with Swiss cheese and caramelized onions. Most say it's the best patty melt they've ever had!
More about Hops n Drops
Gunther Toody's - Thornton - Larkridge

16755 Washington St, Thornton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Patty Melt$12.00
grilled marble rye, pepper jack & cheddar cheese with grilled red onions
More about Gunther Toody's - Thornton - Larkridge
Windfall Brewing Company

14694 Orchard Parkway Suite 400, Westminster

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Patty Melt$15.00
More about Windfall Brewing Company

