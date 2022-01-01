Patty melts in Broomfield
Broomfield restaurants that serve patty melts
More about Hops n Drops
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hops n Drops
8851 Destination Way, Broomfield
|PATTY MELT
|$13.50
Served on thick 9 grain bread with Swiss cheese and caramelized onions. Most say it's the best patty melt they've ever had!
More about Gunther Toody's - Thornton - Larkridge
Gunther Toody's - Thornton - Larkridge
16755 Washington St, Thornton
|Patty Melt
|$12.00
grilled marble rye, pepper jack & cheddar cheese with grilled red onions