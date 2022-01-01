Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak salad in Broomfield

Go
Broomfield restaurants
Toast

Broomfield restaurants that serve steak salad

Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

8851 Destination Way, Broomfield

Avg 4.4 (519 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
STEAK SALAD$14.95
Tender flat iron steak with mixed greens, bleu cheese, diced red peppers, frizzled onions and a balsamic glaze.
FAJITA STEAK SALAD$14.95
Tender flat iron steak with mixed greens, cheddar & pepper Jack cheese, caramelized onions, roasted Baja veggies, red peppers, tomatoes, cheese and avocado. Served with grilled pita bread.
More about Hops n Drops
Consumer pic

 

Windfall Brewing Company

14694 Orchard Parkway Suite 400, Westminster

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Steak Salad$15.00
More about Windfall Brewing Company

Browse other tasty dishes in Broomfield

Cheeseburgers

Noodle Bowls

Cake

Sweet Potato Fries

Patty Melts

Edamame

Mac And Cheese

Brisket

Map

More near Broomfield to explore

Denver

Avg 4.4 (538 restaurants)

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (96 restaurants)

Arvada

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Longmont

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Wheat Ridge

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.3 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (96 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (538 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (123 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (844 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (536 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (122 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston