Go
A map showing the location of Bros Korean BBQ & Sushi - 2625 Old Denton RdView gallery

Bros Korean BBQ & Sushi - 2625 Old Denton Rd

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

2625 Old Denton Rd

Carrollton, TX 75007

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

2625 Old Denton Rd, Carrollton TX 75007

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Jang Choong Dong Wang Jokbal (JCDKR) 장충동 왕족발
orange starNo Reviews
2625 Old Denton Rd Suite #342 Carrollton, TX 75007
View restaurantnext
Teriyaki 4 U
orange starNo Reviews
1111W Frankford ste102 Carrollton, TX 75007
View restaurantnext
Too Thai Street Eats
orange star4.8 • 1,569
2540 Old Denton Rd #138 Carrollton, TX 75006
View restaurantnext
City Night KTV - 2528 Old Denton Rd Ste 150
orange starNo Reviews
2528 Old Denton Rd Ste 150 Carrollton, TX 75006
View restaurantnext
Los Jalapenos - Carrollton
orange star4.2 • 622
3615 N JOSEY LN Carrollton, TX 75007
View restaurantnext
MARSHALL’S BAR-B-Q - Carrollton
orange star4.5 • 987
1855 E Rosemeade Carrollton, TX 75007
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Carrollton

Too Thai Street Eats
orange star4.8 • 1,569
2540 Old Denton Rd #138 Carrollton, TX 75006
View restaurantnext
La Salsa Verde - Carollton
orange star4.2 • 1,217
1916 E Beltline Ste A Carrollton, TX 75006
View restaurantnext
MARSHALL’S BAR-B-Q - Carrollton
orange star4.5 • 987
1855 E Rosemeade Carrollton, TX 75007
View restaurantnext
Los Jalapenos - Carrollton
orange star4.2 • 622
3615 N JOSEY LN Carrollton, TX 75007
View restaurantnext
Parks Coffee Roastery & Cafe - Carrollton, TX
orange star4.7 • 497
1401 MacArthur Dr Carrollton, TX 75007
View restaurantnext
Velvet Cafe Hookah Lounge -
orange star5.0 • 104
2741 e belt line rd carrollton, TX 75006
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Carrollton

Addison

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Coppell

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

Lewisville

Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)

The Colony

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Plano

Avg 4.1 (164 restaurants)

Irving

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Grapevine

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Richardson

Avg 4.3 (77 restaurants)

Flower Mound

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Bros Korean BBQ & Sushi - 2625 Old Denton Rd

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston