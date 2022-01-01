Go
Brossas Cibo e Vino

Enjoy our house-made pastas, fresh fish, award winning Italian sausage and lamb chops. We offer daily specials from garlic clove roasted chicken to prime grade ribeye to herb-roasted porchetta. We proudly have delicious offerings for gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan diners as well.
Outdoor, indoor and bar seating is available in our cozy 100 year old converted Texas home.
Allow us to serve you in true Italian style:

603 S Market St

Location

603 S Market St

Brenham TX

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
