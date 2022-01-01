Go
  • Broth & Brine | Dedicated Craft Kitchen

Broth & Brine | Dedicated Craft Kitchen

Naturally-healthy and nothing sacrificed, BROTH & BRINE welcomes you to a true neighborhood kitchen where you can find dependable specialties and seasonal chef-crafted dishes--hitting the foodie notes that only a local, independent eatery can provide.
You deserve a gluten-free and allergy-conscious kitchen, a kitchen that cooks from scratch, and a kitchen you are welcome to call "home."

We pledge to live up to your impeccable and adventurous standards by putting our heart and soul into every dish we serve. Food is love!

2510 S Loop 336 W

Popular Items

Rarin' To Go GF Gumbo
Rarin' To Go GF Gumbo w/bell pepper, celery, and onion. We add sausage, filé, and okra to our GF version of this classic French-Creole-Louisiana dish. Add shrimp or chicken if you would like additional protein! Rice is also optional.
Johnny Cake
Savory cornbread griddle cake with a hint of heat & sweet.
Fried Eggplant Sandwich Board$13.95
Fried Eggplant & Marinara on a toasted ciabatta with grilled mozzarella & parmesan cheese. Topped w/mixed greens, fermented slaw, pickle, & onion garnish.
Chicken Shawarma Board w/Greek yogurt-marinated chicken$16.00
Sliced and served on red lentil flatbread stacked w/mixed greens, brined slaw, giardiniera, fermented pickle, tomato, olive, and fresh lemon. Served w/house-recommended garlic-yogurt sauce.
Location

Conroe TX

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
