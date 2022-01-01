Go
Brother Jimmy's BBQ

Put Some South in Yo' Mouth!

7800 Dr Phillips Blvd Suite 200

Popular Items

Lean Brisket Platter$20.95
Competition winning, black angus brisket, smoked for 14 hours in our custom Ole Hickory Smoke house
Pulled Pork Platter$17.95
Our signature dish. Carolina pulled pork is an integral part of the historical food culture of North Carolina. Our recipe uses pork shoulder and a secret signature dry rub before it is slow-smoked.
Brussels Sprouts
Fresh Brussels Sprouts, fried and seasoned with BJ's custom blend veggie spice.
Marbled Brisket Platter$20.95
Competition winning, black angus brisket, smoked for 14 hours in our custom Ole Hickory Smoke house.
Macaroni & Cheese$6.50
Sliced Brisket Sandwich$15.75
6oz of Smoked Sliced Brisket, King’s Hawaiian Bun, Pickle chips, one side
This is the nouveau-traditional way smokehouses serve their BBQ sandwiches in the Carolinas.
3 Meat Plate$24.50
Pick 3 meats and 2 sides. Comes with cornbread and pickles
2 Meat Plate$21.50
Pick 2 meats and 2 sides. Comes with cornbread and pickles
Sliced Brisket$10.00
Kids BBQ Sliders$3.95
Location

Orlando FL

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
