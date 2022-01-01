Brother Jimmy's BBQ

Brother Jimmy’s has celebrated over 25 years of legendary North Carolina, slow-smokin’ barbeque. As suggested by the restaurant’s slogan – “Put Some South in Yo’ Mouth” - Brother Jimmy’s mission was, and still is, to bring “down-home” cooking, hospitality and merriment to the heart of the Northeast.



SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

181 Lexington Ave • $$