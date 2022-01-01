Go
Brother Jimmy's BBQ

Brother Jimmy’s has celebrated over 25 years of legendary North Carolina, slow-smokin’ barbeque. As suggested by the restaurant’s slogan – “Put Some South in Yo’ Mouth” - Brother Jimmy’s mission was, and still is, to bring “down-home” cooking, hospitality and merriment to the heart of the Northeast.

SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

181 Lexington Ave • $$

Avg 3.6 (866 reviews)

Popular Items

BAKED BEANS$8.00
Pulled Pork Plate (with cornbread)$24.00
BJ's Burger (Burger Only)$18.00
WINGS (basket 8pc)$18.00
50 WINGS$80.00
Basket Cornbread (4 pcs)$10.00
Full Rack Wet Ribs (8 to 10 bones)$40.00
French Fries$8.00
MAC N CHEESE$12.00
RIB TIPS (basket 8 pcs)$18.00
181 Lexington Ave

New York NY

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 am
