  • Tucson
  • Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ

Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ

Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ is a fun, family‐friendly and unique destination restaurant as the first Bavarian‐inspired beer garden, bourbon bar and barbecue concepts in Arizona. Customers receive a comfort food dining experience with a selection of true slow‐smoked meats, southern‐style sides with a southwestern kick, salads and desserts, all containing thoughtfully- and locally- sourced ingredients. In addition to offering classes, tastings and regular food and beverage parings, Brother John's also hosts a weekly live music series catering to all demographics.

1801 North Stone Ave

Popular Items

Fried Buffalo Cauliflower Florets$6.50
(V) (G) served with choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing
Pulled Pork Sandwich$11.50
brioche roll, vinegar cole slaw garnish, pickle wedge
BBQ SAUCES
Selection of BroJo's Signature BBQ Sauces made in house. Our Smoked meats are made to be consumed without sauce, so please "try it before your sauce it"!
USDA Prime Angus "Fatty" Brisket$11.00
Aurora Farms USDA PRIME Angus Beef Brisket Smoked daily. Fatty or Extra Fatty cuts available, there is a very limited amount of lean meat on these briskets.
"Grande" Basket of Fries$6.50
Served with choice of dipping sauce
Family Take Out Special$75.00
Includes 1 lb each of Smoked Brisket & Pulled Pork, choice of
1/2 Rack of Baby Back or St Louis Ribs &
3 Large Signature Sides & 5 Drop Biscuits
Signature Mac & Cheese
Smoked Pulled Pork$10.50
House Made Deviled Eggs$7.50
house-smoked bacon crumbles
Burnt End Pit Beans
Location

1801 North Stone Ave

Tucson AZ

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

