Brother Justus Whiskey Company
Come in and enjoy!
3300 5th St NE
Location
3300 5th St NE
Minneapolis MN
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Hazel's Northeast
Come in and enjoy!
Fare Game
We are a Foodtruck on 29th and Johnson until we can transform into a restaurant. Stop by and check us out!
Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room
Stanley's Northeast Bar Room is a casual bar and restaurant featuring American pub grub such as burgers & tacos, weekend breakfasts & craft beer with a dog-friendly patio. Located on the corner of University Ave and Lowery Avenue in Northeast Minneapolis.
Psycho Suzi’s Motor Lounge
Come in and enjoy!