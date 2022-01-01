Go
Brother Mike's

steaks, sports & friends

56 Academy Street

Popular Items

Gyro$13.00
Steak Tips$14.00
Marinated tips topped with steak aioli on bread
French Onion Soup$8.00
Topped with cheese & croutons
Steak Sandwich$15.00
Thin-sliced rib eye with melted American & sautéed onion
Turkey Club$12.00
Boar's Head fresh sliced turkey with lettuce, tomato, avocado & bacon on only two slices of bread
Chicken Wings$10.00
6 fresh wings twice cooked, tossed in one of our sauces
Build A Burger$12.00
Sesame Crusted Ahi Tuna$15.00
Over Asian ginger sesame salad
Cobb Salad$13.00
Mixed greens, sliced egg, avocado, tomato, bacon & croutons dusted with blue cheese
California Burger$15.00
56 Academy Street

Madison CT

Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
