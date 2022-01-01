Brother Mike's

Moxie - Madison

No reviews yet

At Moxie, you will experience a fun re-creation of traditional cuisine. We apply modern-day sensibilities to classic recipes with high-end ingredients, simple preparations, and a fusion of locally grown flavors. Guests will find delicious comfort food that dares to be a little more than ordinary.

Moxie's food and bar menu will adapt to New England's seasonal harvest, providing guests with a tasty sense of the familiar and the occasional flare of original savory fare. Moxie delivers an easy atmosphere, where family and friends can gather and relax in a warm and casual setting of good cheer. Moxie is New American comfort food, to soothe, to satisfy, to savor.

