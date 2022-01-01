Go
Toast

Brothers

Chops Seafood & Spirits

200 E Plume Street

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

200 E Plume Street

Norfok VA

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Yamachen Sushi

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Stockpot

No reviews yet

We dish up feel good food while creating feel good moments in Virginia Beach and Norfolk.

Vino Culture Wine Shop

No reviews yet

Boutique Wine Shop with sommelier-curated retail selections, local delivery, educational classes, tastings, and events!
For online ordering, all orders will need to be confirmed to schedule a delivery date. Please reach out if you have any questions!
WineSales@VinoCultureVA.com
757-904-1220

The Lizard Café

No reviews yet

Hours: 11:00am - 3:00pm
Monday - Friday

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston