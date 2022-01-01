Brothers Bagels Neptune Ave

Teraza Restaurant Lounge

No reviews yet

World heritage cuisine has finally come to Coney Island! Experience casual dining at its very best in a luxuriously modern atmosphere with incredible views of Coney Island’s amusement park and the Atlantic Ocean. Enjoy unparalleled service and a lavish interior environment at Teraza.

Teraza provides elegant modern Mediterranean cuisine using the freshest seasonal ingredients and employing classic and modern techniques. Our team brings a wealth of experience from the hospitality industry to ensure an excellent dining experience. Located across the street from the landmarked Cyclone. Be sure to visit the best new restaurant in Coney Island/Brooklyn, NY.

