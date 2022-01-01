Go
Brothers' Brew

Well-known family run coffee shop right in the heart of Main Street. Offerings include both breakfast and lunch items, with an emphasis on coffee, homemade pastries and highly sought after doughnuts!

27 Main St • $

Avg 4.5 (265 reviews)

Popular Items

B-STAC w/Egg$6.45
Spinach, Tomato, Avocado, Cheese and Egg
Bacon, Egg & Cheese$4.60
Doughnuts$1.68
Boom-Boom Chicken$9.95
Sliced chicken, swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce and tomato
Large Iced Coffee$4.31
Sausage, Egg & Cheese$4.60
Large Coffee/Tea$3.19
Medium Coffee/Tea$2.85
Medium Iced Coffee$3.32
Mixed Half Dozen Doughnuts$9.50
A half dozen mixed doughnuts from the doughnut that are available at the time.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Seating
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

27 Main St

Rockport MA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
