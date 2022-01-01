Go
Brothers Burritos Longfellow

Serving south Bay locals since 2008. Come in and enjoy one of our many breakfast burrito options, or if you don't want breakfast we serve lunch all day as well.
Where we make your dreams come two.

3216 Manhattan Ave Ste B

B.Y.O LUNCH(no egg)
ORANGE JUICE$2.95
LG ICED TEA$3.50
SM BOTTLE WATER$1.50
ZICO/PARROT COCONUT WATER$3.75
LATER DAYS$5.50
SM COFFEE$2.25
APPLE JUICE$2.95
MONSTER$4.75
TOPO CHICO$2.85
3216 Manhattan Ave Ste B

Hermosa Beach CA

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
