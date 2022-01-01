Go
Brother's Burritos Original

Serving south Bay locals since 2008. Come in and enjoy one of our many breakfast burrito options, or if you don't want breakfast we serve lunch all day as well.

24 11th st • $

Avg 4.5 (606 reviews)

Popular Items

VEGGIE$8.80
egg, mushroom, tomato, broccoli, cheddar
TRIPLE$10.05
egg, tri-tip,potato,onion, jack
B.Y.O.BREAKFAST(w/egg)$6.50
build your own burrito, bowl, quesadilla, salad
JACKIE O$10.60
egg, bacon, sausage, ortega chiles, jack
SPINNAKER$10.30
egg, spinach, onion, sausage, potato, cheddar
B.Y.O. LUNCH(no egg)
FRENCH TOAST SQUARES$8.25
made with kings hawaiian bread
BACON JALAPENO$9.10
egg, bacon, jalapeno, jack
CHORIZO & EGG$8.50
egg, chorizo ,cheddar
B. AVOCADO$10.85
egg, avocado, bacon,green onion, cheddar
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Fast Service
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

24 11th st

Hermosa Beach CA

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
