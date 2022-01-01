Brothers Grill
Come in and enjoy!
788 Washington St
Location
788 Washington St
Hanover MA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Mamma Mia's Hanover
Come in and enjoy!
Tolson's Tap and Tavern
Come in and enjoy!
Trattoria San Pietro
Trattoria San Pietro features authentic Italian Cuisine. Owner Anna Duarte's Family, originally from the Campania region, near the Amalfi Coast in Italy, has been delighting guests with the freshest and most traditional Italian creations, Opened since 1990, Trattoria San Pietro has been a gourmet landmark for Italian cuisine on the South Shore. We bring the North End of Boston to the South Shore!
Cheever Tavern
Welcome to Cheever Tavern, where flavorful, hand-made food and drink, prepared with the freshest, locally sourced ingredients, are served in an equally tasteful setting. We’re a contemporary American Tavern situated in historic Norwell Center, with a nod to the past, but a passion for today’s tastes.