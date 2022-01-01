Go
Brothers Kitchen

Brothers is a casual Southern style restaurant featuring all your favorite comfort foods. We offer Blue Plate Specials each day..along with our signature Boss Burger, fresh salads, smoked chicken sandwiches and more.

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

4538 Hwy 20 East • $$

Avg 4.6 (73 reviews)

Popular Items

Boss Jr. Burger$8.99
Fried Catfish$15.95
6 Wings$9.95
Kids Chicken Tenders$5.99
Smoked Chicken Breast$11.95
8oz Sirloin$17.95
Kids Cheese Burger$5.99
Boss Burger$10.99
Country Fried Stk$11.95
Kids Grilled Cheese$4.99
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Solo Dining
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Delivery
Takeout

Location

4538 Hwy 20 East

Niceville FL

SundayClosed
Monday10:50 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:59 pm
Tuesday10:50 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:59 pm
Wednesday10:50 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:59 pm
Thursday10:50 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Friday10:50 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:59 pm
Saturday10:50 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:59 pm
Nearby restaurants

Sabina's Europa

No reviews yet

Mulligan's 2021

No reviews yet

LJ Schooners Dockside Restaurant

No reviews yet

Pounders Hawaiian Grill

No reviews yet

Pounders Hawaiian Grill is a Fast Casual Hawaiian Style Restaurant in Niceville, Florida.

