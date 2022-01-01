Go
Toast

Brother's Pizza

Brother's Pizza is the most authentic New York Pizza in the region, and our Italian dishes are the best too. All our products are made fresh daily, and use the highest quality ingredients. We use Grande cheese mozzarella made from the finest dairy farms in Wisconsin. The flour for our dough is unbleached and unbromated made daily. The tomatoes for our sauce are picked from the highest quality fields in California.

6150 Eldorado Pkwy #180

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Pepperoni Pinwheel$3.50
Pepperoni, mozzarella, garlic & herbs rolled up in delicious pizza dough and baked to perfection. Served with a side of marinara. One per order
Cheese Sticks$7.75
Mozzarella sticks breaded with Italian herbs served with marinara
X-Large Pizza$18.00
Calzone$8.00
Filled with ricotta & mozzarella and side of marinara, add other toppings for $.75
Buffalo Wings$11.50
Ten mild heat breaded wings
Garlic Knots$3.25
Five Garlic Knots served with a side of marinara.
Stromboli$9.25
Filled with pepperoni, sausage,
hamburger, Canadian bacon
& mozzarella (no substitutions
or modifications) comes with side marinara
Tossed Salad$3.25
Mixed greens, tomatoes & pepperoncini
Large Pizza$16.00
Medium Pizza$14.00
See full menu

Location

6150 Eldorado Pkwy #180

Mc Kinney TX

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston