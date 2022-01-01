Go
Brother's Pizza

4357 Warren-Sharon Road

Popular Items

Steak-Cut Fries$1.95
LG Cheeseburger Sub$10.99
2 Quarter pound patties of black Angus ground chuck served with lettuce, tomato, onion & mayonnaise.
Pepperoni Roll$8.99
With pepperoni, cheese & sauce.
Entree Grilled Chicken Salad$10.99
Our salads are made with a blend of iceberg lettuce & romaine with a touch of red cabbage and carrots
Breaded Cheese Sticks$5.99
With marinara sauce.
12 oz Can$0.99
XL CYO Pizza$15.99
10 Slices.
LG Italian Submarine Sub$9.99
Ham, provolone cheese, salami, onion, lettuce & tomato topped with red wine vinegar & EVOO or mayonnaise.
Large CYO Pizza$14.99
8 Slices.
Fresh-Cut Fries$1.95
Location

Vienna OH

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
