Brother's Pizzeria

233 Market Street

Popular Items

Mozz Sticks$6.50
Italian sub$8.99
Cheeseburger Sub$8.50
French Fries$4.50
Cheesesteak$8.99
Bacon Cheeseburger Sub$8.99
Large Pepperoni$15.24
Large Cheese$13.50
Dozen Wings$11.99
Ham And Cheese$8.50
Location

233 Market Street

Newport PA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
