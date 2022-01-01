Go
Toast

Brothers Three Bar & Grill

Recently remodeled relaxed local haunt serving up homestyle American cooking, including prime-rib & fish-fry specials. Offering indoor and outdoor dining. No reservations - walk right in!

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

614 N Fair Oaks Ave • $

Avg 4.6 (396 reviews)

Popular Items

Cod$15.00
Fried or grilled. Includes choice of potato, coleslaw & a dinner roll.
Ocean Perch$15.50
Deep fried - includes choice of potato, coleslaw + a dinner roll.
Wings - 1 lb. Boneless$14.00
Boneless, tossed in your favorite flavor & served with dipping sauce.
Bacon Cheeseburger$12.00
Madison’s best burger. Cooked to your liking with bacon, american cheese and your choice of toppings. Add a side to make it a basket.
Chicken Sandwich$9.00
Grilled or hand-battered in house
Walleye$17.50
Includes choice of potato, coleslaw & a dinner roll.
Bluegill$15.00
Deep fried - includes choice of potato, coleslaw + a dinner roll.
Reuben$11.00
Cheeseburger$9.50
Cooked to your liking with american cheese and your choice of toppings. Add a side to make it a basket.
Cheese Curds$7.75
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Takeout

Location

614 N Fair Oaks Ave

Madison WI

Sunday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Smokin Bones BBQ

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tip Top Tavern

No reviews yet

For every true lover of life.

North Street Cabaret

No reviews yet

Welcome to the North Street Cabaret's Pre-Sale Ticket Page!

Ahan

No reviews yet

Ahan, meaning food in Lao, was created by Jamie Hoang and Chuckie Brown. Their goal is to bring Asian inspired dishes using local ingredients to the Madison restaurant scene.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston